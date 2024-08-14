Candidate Filings for Races Not in Tuesday’s Primary Election

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The candidate filing period has closed for local races that did not have a primary election.

In St. Joseph, there are two people running for mayor. Jon Hazen and Adam Scepaniak will face each other in November. Current Mayor Rick Schultz is not seeking re-election. There are two people running for two seats on the city council, incumbent Kelly Beniek and Troy Goracke.

In Waite Park, there are two people running for mayor. Current council members Mike Linquist and Kenneth Schmitt will run for mayor in November. Current Mayor Rick Miller did not file for re-election. There are two people running for two seats on the city council, Vic Schulz and Sarah Starling.

In the Sartell-St. Stephen school district, there are six people running for three seats. Incumbents Tricia Meling and Matthew Moehrle, along with Aaron Alexander, Michael Gruber, Michael Ringstad, and Chelsea Thielen.

In the Sauk Rapids-Rice school district, three people have filed for four open seats. Incumbents Ryan Butkowski, Samantha Dwyer, and Mark Hauck are seeking re=election.