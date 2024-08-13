St. Cloud, Sauk Rapids Primary Election Results

UNDATED (WJON News) -- There were local primary election races in St. Cloud and in Sauk Rapids on Tuesday.

ST. CLOUD:

In St. Cloud, six people were running for the open mayoral seat. The top two vote-getters advance on to the general election in November.

Two current city council members received the most votes:

Jake Anderson - 1,710 votes (23%)

Mike Conway - 1,516 votes (21%)

The remaining candidates for mayor who were eliminated are:

Carol Lewis - 1,450 votes (20%)

Anne Buckvold - 1,322 votes (18%)

James Trantina - 1,029 votes (14%)

Steven Schiller - 255 votes (4%)

For the St. Cloud City Council, 16 people were battling for three At-Large seats. There is one incumbent in the race, making for two open seats. The six people with the most votes move on to the general election in November.

Tami Calhoun - 2,694 votes (14%)

Hudda Ibrahim - 2,431 votes (13%)

George Hontos - 2,156 votes (11%)

Mark Johnson - 1,880 votes (10%)

Scott Brodeen - 1,550 votes (8%)

Omar Abdullahi Podi - 1,316 votes (7%)

Just missing the top six to move on were:

Mindy Ellingson - 1,217 votes (6%)

Charlie Hobbs - 1,198 votes (6%)

SAUK RAPIDS:

In Sauk Rapids, three men were on the ballot for the open position of mayor. The two candidates with the most votes will face each other in the November election.

The two current city council members received the most votes:

Jason Ellering - 403 votes (49%)

Nicholas Sauer - 366 votes (44%)

Andrew Neussendorfer came in a distant third and was eliminated.

Long-time Mayors Dave Kleis of St. Cloud and Kurt Hunstiger of Sauk Rapids, as well as long-time St. Cloud City Council member Jeff Goerger all decided to not seek re-election.