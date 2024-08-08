Volunteers Needed for Minnesota Senior Games in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- After the Olympics wrap up in Paris this weekend, we can look forward to the Minnesota Senior Games in St. Cloud next week.

Fifteen different sports will be played over four days at various venues around the St. Cloud metro area.

Visit Greater St. Cloud Executive Director Rachel Thompson says registration is closed, but they have a record 706 athletes competing in this year's Senior Games. Athletes must be 50 or older.

Our oldest competitor this year is going to be 96 years old, and they are competing in bowling. We have five athletes over the age of 90 doing track and field, swimming, and bowling.

Athletes are coming from 24 different states, as well as representing 185 Minnesota cities.

The numbers are up this year because this is a qualifier for next year's National Senior Games which will be held in Des Moines, Iowa.

With over 700 athletes coming to town next week to compete in 15 different sports, a lot of volunteers are needed to help pull off the Minnesota Senior Games. Thompson says you can sign up for the days and times that work best for you.

It might be something that you are familiar with and you know how the game works or you might not, we're happy to have you. The volunteer tab lists out the type of activity you would be doing as well as the time frame so you can pick the day of the week that works best for you, as well as what sport you are interested in helping out with.

Sports range from archery, basketball, cycling, golf, pickleball, track and field, softball, table tennis, volleyball, and more. The sports will be played at various venues around the St. Cloud metro area Thursday through Sunday.

The games are also open to the public for anyone who wants to watch.

