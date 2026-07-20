ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A longtime St. Cloud business will commemorate a milestone anniversary this weekend. Granite City Comics will kick off a weeklong 40th Anniversary celebration starting on Saturday. The store will have a sale, limited edition T-shirts, and a trivia contest.

Free Comic Book Day 2027 is Saturday, May 1st

Owner Tim Schulte says the time has flown by for both the store and customers:

"Yeah, there's a lot of good wishes. A lot of people are amazed that it's been that long; they don't realize, "I didn't think it has been forty years yet; you sure it's forty years?" Yup, it's been forty; I've been here that long (laughs), so yeah, that's been kind of fun that customers are coming in that haven't been in for years just finding out about the 40th and stopping in, and just saying hi, I used ot buy comics from you, and good luck and continue."

The store will also have some historic documents on display, and people can check out the original Spider-Man artwork, which is now part of the store's soda machine.

READ MORE: Free Comic Book Day Makes Saturday Special for St. Cloud

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Superman died in DC Comics in 1992.

Granite City Comics opened in 1986 in the Westgate Shopping Center along Division Street and moved downtown around 1990.

Schulte and his business partner bought the store in 1992. Schulte says it is pretty incredible for the store to still be relevant:

"Nowadays, for any business to be around forty years is kind of a milestone, but let alone be a comic book store to be still surviving in the age of digital and internet and whatnot, that we're still selling old issues to people as they walk in."

Schulte says there have been many comic book milestones over the years, like the death of Superman, and Free Comic Book Day, and the store plans to be around to see many more.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

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