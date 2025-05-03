ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Saturday is a day comic book enthusiasts worldwide look forward to annually. Free Comic Book Day (FCBD) is held on the first Saturday in May every year, where people of all ages can visit their favorite participating comic book store to receive a free comic or two.

FCBD started when a comic book retailer in California, Joe Feld, wrote a column suggesting a day when comic shops could give away comics to attract new readers and create interest in the hobby. Granite City Comics and Games Owner Tim Schulte says FCBD is a big day for comic stores, too:

"It's kind of like our Black Friday, it is one of the biggest days of the year for us. It's a chance for customers to come in, look through some comics, and see, try some samples of new stuff they want to see, and hey, let's try this, or hey, I haven't seen this book before, let's try this. To get new readers in is the biggest thing."

Schulte says people don't have to buy anything to get the free comics, but there is a four-comic limit, and Granite City Comics has some specials too.

Michael Piza has been going to Granite City Comics since the 80s and comes up from the Twin Cities with his two sons for FCBD every year. Piza says collecting comics is just fun:

"There's a lot of good books out there, the artists, the stories, the fantasy. It's just a really good hobby to get into, and you can pass the books on to your kids, and then they'll have them, they can read'em, and they can pass them to their kids."

Piza's 9-year-old son, Mason, says he has been collecting for three years, and he has about 80 comics in his collection. Mason says he has a few favorites:

"Hmmm, Spider-Man, and X-Men, and Carnage!"

Mason says he likes to display his comics on his wall after he is done reading them.

There were over 46 different free comics to choose from this year, including Star Wars, Minecraft, Marvel, and even a comic about the rock band Def Leppard. The first Free Comic Book Day took place on May 4th in 2002. Fans can get the free comics at Granite City Comics and Games and the St. Cloud Library while supplies last. If you get a card punched from both locations, you can enter a drawing for some fun prizes, as well.

Prize Punch Card for Free Comic Day 2025, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON

