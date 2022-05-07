Free Comic Book Day Gets Celebrated in St. Cloud [PHOTOS]

ST. CLOUD -- Comic book enthusiasts and collectors celebrated the art form and showed their support for independent stores this weekend.

Granite City Comics and the St. Cloud Public Library teamed up Saturday for Free Comic Book Day. At the library kids and adults could check out some interactive stations and head out with a free comic book.

Meanwhile, over at the comic book store itself, visitors could buy back issues and graphic novels at a discount in addition to picking out their free comic books.

Each year, publishing companies create a variety of special titles just for Free Comic Book Day. Started in 2002, the event is typically held on the first Saturday in May.

