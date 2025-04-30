TSM STC TSM STC loading...

April is over as far as weekends are concerned, so it is time for May to take over to bring you some sunshine, flowers, and fun. The Weekender would be remiss if we didn't mention Star Wars Day on Sunday (May the 4th be with you), and even the force hangover on Monday for Revenge of the 5th.

You can celebrate with a Star Wars movie marathon, break out your old action figures, and make some Star Wars-inspired treats like Wookie Cookies, Bossk Brownies, and Star Wars cutouts of your favorite characters and ships. Maybe make a meal of Greedo's Burritos too (There are actually recipes for these things).

Speaking of movies, the latest Marvel flick, Thunderbolts, opens this week. Thunderbolts is about a group of anti-heroes forced to team up and save the world in Marvel fashion. There is also The Surfer starring Nicolas Cage, about a man who tries to return to a beach of his youth but is not allowed to surf there and snaps. Think along the lines of Michael Douglas in Falling Down. Rosario and Hit: The Third Case also opens.

April 12th was Record Store Day, last weekend saw Independent Book Store Day, and this Saturday is Free Comic Book Day. Visit your participating comic book store or the St. Cloud Library and get a free comic or two to add to your collection, or get your kids started in the hobby.

Finally, the St. Cloud Farmers Market kicks off this weekend in the Lady Slipper parking lot in downtown St. Cloud for all those great farm-fresh veggies and other goodies. The Weekender has a Kentucky Derby event and a couple of free concerts for you this week. Check out the list of ideas below. If you know of an event or would like your event included in The Weekender, email us here.

