It’s A Farm Fresh Weekender To Kick Off Your May
April is over as far as weekends are concerned, so it is time for May to take over to bring you some sunshine, flowers, and fun. The Weekender would be remiss if we didn't mention Star Wars Day on Sunday (May the 4th be with you), and even the force hangover on Monday for Revenge of the 5th.
You can celebrate with a Star Wars movie marathon, break out your old action figures, and make some Star Wars-inspired treats like Wookie Cookies, Bossk Brownies, and Star Wars cutouts of your favorite characters and ships. Maybe make a meal of Greedo's Burritos too (There are actually recipes for these things).
Speaking of movies, the latest Marvel flick, Thunderbolts, opens this week. Thunderbolts is about a group of anti-heroes forced to team up and save the world in Marvel fashion. There is also The Surfer starring Nicolas Cage, about a man who tries to return to a beach of his youth but is not allowed to surf there and snaps. Think along the lines of Michael Douglas in Falling Down. Rosario and Hit: The Third Case also opens.
April 12th was Record Store Day, last weekend saw Independent Book Store Day, and this Saturday is Free Comic Book Day. Visit your participating comic book store or the St. Cloud Library and get a free comic or two to add to your collection, or get your kids started in the hobby.
Finally, the St. Cloud Farmers Market kicks off this weekend in the Lady Slipper parking lot in downtown St. Cloud for all those great farm-fresh veggies and other goodies. The Weekender has a Kentucky Derby event and a couple of free concerts for you this week. Check out the list of ideas below. If you know of an event or would like your event included in The Weekender, email us here.
- 1
Kentucky Derby Fundraiser for Tanner's TeamSt. Cloud
Take in the iconic horse race, meet fellow racing enthusiasts, and support a local cause at Iron Street Distillery on Saturday. There will be a hat contest, 50/50 raffle, live music, food trucks, and of course, all the pomp and circumstance of the Kentucky Derby. All proceeds from the event will go towards supporting Kevin Johnson’s Dancing with Our Stars campaign to benefit Tanner’s team.
Saturday: 2:00 – 9:00 p.m.
- 2
History of Our Barn Pop Up ShopSt. Cloud
Take a step back in time and get in some craft shopping at one fun event. At Homestead Artisans' pop-up shop and you can check out their 104-year-old barn and see how it has changed over time, find original art from local artists, and check out some demos. Saturday’s demos are soap making from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. and needle felting from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Sunday’s demos include making mini clay pots from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and a planting to harvest demonstration. The barn is located at 136 County Road 120 in St. Cloud, and It is FREE to attend
Friday – Sunday: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- 3
Singer-Songwriter ShowcaseSt. Cloud
See three great musical artists in one show at the Singer-Songwriter showcase. Project 37 is bringing together Elliott Hammer, Faith Boblett, and Boy In The Rose Garden. Hammer is a 19-year-old musician from Sartell who describes his music as indie rock with a blend of brooding acoustic originals and folk covers. Boblett is from Minneapolis and was named one of 2018's Best New Bands by First Avenue and began writing her Americana, rock music at age 13. Boy In The Rose Garden is another Minneapolis-based musician who brings a mix of storytelling into their show. The show is at the Arroy Thai & Filipino Restaurant in St. Cloud. The show is FREE to attend.
Sunday: 6:00 p.m.
- 4
Youth Sing OutSt. Cloud
Two youth choirs will come together for one night of incredible music. Youth Sing Out will bring together the St. John’s Boys Choir and the Youth Chorale of Central Minnesota for a concert of fabulous music from kids all across Central Minnesota. The concert is being held in the Ritsche Auditorium on the campus of St. Cloud State University and is $15.00 to attend.
Sunday – 7:00 p.m.
- 5
SCG-CON (Trading Card Games)Minneapolis
Whether you are into Magic: The Gathering, Star Wars Unlimited, Disney Lorcana, or Flesh and Blood, the Minneapolis Convention Center is the place to be this weekend. SCG-CON is dubbed as the World’s Premier trading card game convention. There will be vendors like Beckett, Cool Stuff Inc., Nerd Rage, and more. Plus, celebrity guests, and tournaments. SCG CON is free to attend, but there is a cost to play in the various tournaments. You can also pay for some VIP packages that get you various perks and gifts.
Friday: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Sunday: 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.