New Hours Coming In 2025 For Waite Park Library

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- New hours will be coming next year to the Al Ringsmuth Public Library in Waite Park.

Get our free mobile app

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

The library is part of the Great River Regional Library (GRRL) system and Communications and Development Coordinator Breanne Fruth says they recently did an evaluation of open hours at the Waite Park branch resulting in the changes. Hours will be reduced on Mondays by 2 hours, and extended on Tuesdays and Wednesdays by an hour each day.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

There are no changes to library hours on Thursdays, Fridays, or Saturdays. The new hours will go into effect on January 2nd. See below for the full details of the new hours.

Current Schedule New Schedule

Monday 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Wednesday 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Thursday 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Friday 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Waite Park Opens The Ledge Amphitheater

8 Essentials to Have on Hand for Storm Watching in Minnesota