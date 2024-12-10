New Hours Coming In 2025 For Waite Park Library
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- New hours will be coming next year to the Al Ringsmuth Public Library in Waite Park.
The library is part of the Great River Regional Library (GRRL) system and Communications and Development Coordinator Breanne Fruth says they recently did an evaluation of open hours at the Waite Park branch resulting in the changes. Hours will be reduced on Mondays by 2 hours, and extended on Tuesdays and Wednesdays by an hour each day.
There are no changes to library hours on Thursdays, Fridays, or Saturdays. The new hours will go into effect on January 2nd. See below for the full details of the new hours.
Current Schedule New Schedule
Monday 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Tuesday 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Wednesday 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Thursday 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Friday 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Award-Winning Brewing Company Bringing Its Beers To Minnesota
- Klingons To The Rescue In New Holiday Musical
- Table Talk Goes Mad With Druid City Games
- Frigid Dip Is Reward For Helping A Good Cause In Little Falls [PHOTOS]
- A New Microbrewery is coming to Paynesville
- Student’s New Who Done It Play Makes Debut At St. John’s Prep [PHOTOS]
Waite Park Opens The Ledge Amphitheater
8 Essentials to Have on Hand for Storm Watching in Minnesota