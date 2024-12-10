New Hours Coming In 2025 For Waite Park Library

New Hours Coming In 2025 For Waite Park Library

Paul Habstritt, WJON

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- New hours will be coming next year to the Al Ringsmuth Public Library in Waite Park.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...

The library is part of the Great River Regional Library (GRRL) system and Communications and Development Coordinator Breanne Fruth says they recently did an evaluation of open hours at the Waite Park branch resulting in the changes. Hours will be reduced on Mondays by 2 hours, and extended on Tuesdays and Wednesdays by an hour each day.

Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...

There are no changes to library hours on Thursdays, Fridays, or Saturdays. The new hours will go into effect on January 2nd. See below for the full details of the new hours.

                              Current Schedule                                              New Schedule
Monday               12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.                                      12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Tuesday              10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.                                      10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Wednesday         12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.                                      12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Thursday             10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.                                      10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Friday                  12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.                                      12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Saturday              10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.                                      10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

 

Waite Park Opens The Ledge Amphitheater

 

8 Essentials to Have on Hand for Storm Watching in Minnesota

 

20 Things the World Should Thank Minnesota For

Filed Under: Al Ringsmuth Library, great river regional library, Waite Park Library
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON