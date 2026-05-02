Two Historic Libraries In Central Minnesota Get Funding Boost
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Two Central Minnesota libraries have received a grant as part of a celebration for the country's 250th Anniversary. The Little Falls and Sauk Centre branches of the Great River Regional Library (GRRL) system have each received $10,000 from the Carnegie Corporation of New York.
There are about 1,280 Carnegie Libraries still active across the country.
The grants are part of the corporation's "Carnegie Libraries 250," an initiative celebrating the upcoming 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Andrew Carnegie funded the construction of over 1,600 libraries between 1886 and 1917.
Little Falls and about 750 Carnegie Libraries continue to use their original buildings.
GRRL Executive Director Brandi Canter says the grants honor the history of Carnegie Libraries and the role they have played in communities nationwide for over a century, and what a rich history they are able to be a part of.
The Sauk Centre library opened in 1903, and the Little Falls Carnegie Library opened in 1905, and are two of 58 Carnegie Libraries in the state of Minnesota. The Great River Regional Library system provides library services for 32 public libraries in Benton, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns, Todd, and Wright Counties.
People are invited to share their library photos, stories, and community celebrations in Little Falls and Sauk Centre at carnegielibraries.org.
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