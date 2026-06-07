Plant a Seed, Read Encourages Kids to Enjoy Summer Reading

Plant a Seed, Read Encourages Kids to Enjoy Summer Reading

Paul Habstritt, WJON

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- It is time once again for kids to hone their reading skills and have some fun while taking in a good book. The Great River Regional Library's (GRRL) Summer Reading Challenge kicks off on Monday.

The theme aims to connect family, culture, economy, and ecology.

The theme for this year's challenge is "Plant a Seed, Read," and it runs until August 8th. Parents interested in getting their kids involved can register them on the Beanstack app., on the website griver.beanstack.org, or by visiting their local GRRL branch.

It is easy for the kids to track their progress and win prizes.

Kids will track their reading using the app, or by using paper slips they turn into the library to be eligible for prize drawings, and each branch has a unique assortment of prizes.

The challenge is open to kids ages 0 - 18, and they will be divided into three different age groups: ages 0 - 3, ages 4 to grade 6, and grades 6 to 12. Last year, GRRL had a record 14,041 kids take part in the challenge.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

 

KEEP READING: 50 activities to keep kids busy this summer

 

KEEP READING: What were the most popular baby names from the past 100 years?

KEEP READING: Here are the most popular baby names in every state

Using March 2019 data from the Social Security Administration, Stacker compiled a list of the most popular names in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., according to their 2018 SSA rankings. The top five boy names and top five girl names are listed for each state, as well as the number of babies born in 2018 with that name. Historically common names like Michael only made the top five in three states, while the less common name Harper ranks in the top five for 22 states.

Curious what names are trending in your home state? Keep reading to see if your name made the top five -- or to find inspiration for naming your baby.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Filed Under: great river regional library
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON