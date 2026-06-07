ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- It is time once again for kids to hone their reading skills and have some fun while taking in a good book. The Great River Regional Library's (GRRL) Summer Reading Challenge kicks off on Monday.

The theme aims to connect family, culture, economy, and ecology.

The theme for this year's challenge is "Plant a Seed, Read," and it runs until August 8th. Parents interested in getting their kids involved can register them on the Beanstack app., on the website griver.beanstack.org, or by visiting their local GRRL branch.

It is easy for the kids to track their progress and win prizes.

Kids will track their reading using the app, or by using paper slips they turn into the library to be eligible for prize drawings, and each branch has a unique assortment of prizes.

The challenge is open to kids ages 0 - 18, and they will be divided into three different age groups: ages 0 - 3, ages 4 to grade 6, and grades 6 to 12. Last year, GRRL had a record 14,041 kids take part in the challenge.

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