New St. Joseph Food Hall Announces Restaurant Concepts

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- Ground was broken Monday on a new food hall concept in downtown St. Joseph.

The House Food and Tap will be at the corner of 2nd Avenue Northwest and Minnesota Street.

During the event, owners Craig and BriAnne Hern announced the three restaurant concepts and one coffee shop that will be a part of the project.

Eminent Coffee Roasters owned by Josh Kaeter will have its first brick-and-mortar shop, Birdie's Pizza and Garden Bar will offer brick oven pizza and is new to the pizza scene, former Minnesota Viking Esera Tuaolo will open 98 Hawaiian Grille, and Mateo Mackbee and Erin Lucas will have Joetown Smashburger.

BriAnne says all of the business owners helped design their own spaces.

We just wrapped up the design process right before announcing the groundbreaking. As the initial crew in the building, they got the luxury of being able to have a say and help us build out their kitchens.

Each of the businesses has signed multi-year contracts in the space.

The House Food and Tap will also have 30 tap pours available.

The Herns are new entrepreneurs who wanted to find the right project for the community.

We just believe in the community so much and we know there's so much talent here to be had and we wanted to find a way to elevate those people that have these brilliant gifts in this area.

They say the feedback they have gotten from the community has been overwhelmingly positive.

The opening is set for sometime in early 2025.

St. Joseph Community Development Director Nate Keller calls it one of the largest downtown investments in the city's history.

