Plan for New Eatery, Tap Wall in St. Joseph Continues to Develop

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- The next steps in bringing a new eatery to downtown St. Joseph will take place next week.

The Planning Commission will consider several actions for the House of Hern on Tuesday.

The owners of the property have submitted plans to develop the former gas station site at 13 2nd Avenue Northwest.

The proposed development requires multiple action items tied to things like the building's placement and an off-site parking proposal.

The owners want to build a nearly 6,000-square-foot building with a detached cooler. The gas station building was knocked down in April of last year. The ordinance calls for a new building to be built on the property within one year if they want to keep the same footprint. The applicants are requesting an extension of six months.

The building leaves no room for on-site parking, so the applicants want to use off-street parking at 202 Minnesota Street West, directly south of their property. The parking plan calls for 38 parking spots. That site is owned by the Sisters of St. Benedict and they have agreed to lease out the site for at least five years.

Get our free mobile app

They plan to move forward with a food hall and self-pour tap wall concept. The new building will host diverse culinary options prepared by up-and-coming chefs who are interested in launching their businesses. They say the building will allow families and friends to select the cuisine of their choice along with their beverages.

READ RELATED ARTICLES