After Feedback Owners Have Plan for Former JR Mobile Site

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) - The vision for the former JR Mobile site in downtown St. Joseph is becoming more clear.

The owner Synergy posted information about their plans on their website after taking suggestions with a community-wide survey. They say they were blown away by the quantity and quality of what was received.

Based on the feedback they got, they plan to move forward with a food hall and self-pour tap wall concept.

The new building will host diverse culinary options prepared by up-and-coming chefs who are interested in launching their businesses. They say the building will allow families and friends to select the cuisine of their choice along with their beverages.

Synergy says right now they are on the lookout for talented culinary minds interested in curating their kitchen within their vibrant food hall.

The St. Joseph EDA will discuss the project during its meeting on Tuesday night.

The property is at the corner of 2nd Avenue and Minnesota Street.

