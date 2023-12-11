Average Gas Prices in Minnesota Fall Below $3 Per Gallon
UNDATED (WJON News) -- For the 12th straight week, or three straight months, the national average price of gas has declined. It's now at its lowest level of 2023.
Gas Buddy says with nearly 80,000 gas stations in the U.S. now below $3 per gallon, and 23 states seeing average prices of $2.99 or less, we're seeing relief at the pump in time for the holidays. They expect the trend to continue in most states this week.
Gas Buddy is also expecting the lower price trend to continue into 2024.
Average gas prices in Minnesota have fallen 7.6 cents per gallon and are averaging $2.93.
Get our free mobile app
The national average price of diesel has fallen 8.4 cents in the last week and stands at $4.10 per gallon.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- St. Cloud Soup Event Planned for Sunday
- Get Ready to Jingle & Mingle in Sauk Rapids on Saturday
- St. Cloud Light Festival Warns About Buying Fake Tickets
- Minnesota's Weather Outlook for December
- St. Cloud Boxing Club Turning Out National Champions