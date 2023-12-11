Average Gas Prices in Minnesota Fall Below $3 Per Gallon

UNDATED (WJON News) -- For the 12th straight week, or three straight months, the national average price of gas has declined. It's now at its lowest level of 2023.

Gas Buddy says with nearly 80,000 gas stations in the U.S. now below $3 per gallon, and 23 states seeing average prices of $2.99 or less, we're seeing relief at the pump in time for the holidays. They expect the trend to continue in most states this week.

Gas Buddy is also expecting the lower price trend to continue into 2024.

Average gas prices in Minnesota have fallen 7.6 cents per gallon and are averaging $2.93.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 8.4 cents in the last week and stands at $4.10 per gallon.

