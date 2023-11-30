Minnesota’s Weather Outlook for December, Winter Months

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Climate Prediction Center released its updated long-range weather outlook for December, and the next three months on Thursday.

If you have been enjoying the dry mild weather we've been having for most of this fall it looks like that will continue into the winter. Of course, meteorologists have been talking about this being a strong El Nino winter since this past spring, and that is still holding true. So I guess if you are dreaming of a white Christmas, you might have to keep dreaming.

Climate Prediction Center Climate Prediction Center loading...

The Climate Prediction Center says all of Minnesota will be trending well above normal for temperatures in December.

Here in St. Cloud, we have an average high temperature of 32 degrees to start the month. By the end of the month, our average high temperature is 22 degrees.

The 10-day outlook from the Weather Channel is calling for highs to be at least in the lower 30s or better through the middle of the month. Right now there's even some upper 40s in the forecast. If that happens we are looking at a good 15 degrees above normal.

And, our dry weather pattern we've been in for the past several months, and especially in November, will continue as well. Central and Northern Minnesota are expected to be below average to well below average for precipitation in December.

Climate Prediction Center Climate Prediction Center loading...

St. Cloud averages about eight inches of snow in December. We're already going in the month five inches below normal for snowfall.

St. Cloud also averages just under an inch of rain in December.

The temperature outlook for the three winter months of December, January and February combined is also calling for above-normal temperatures on average.

Climate Prediction Center Climate Prediction Center loading...

The precipitation outlook for the winter right now is calling for an average winter for much of Minnesota, with a bit drier than normal for northern Minnesota. Not good news for outdoor enthusiasts who want to ski, snowmobile, and snowshoe.

Climate Prediction Center Climate Prediction Center loading...

