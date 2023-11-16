Chain Link Fence Installed Along Highway 10 in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Construction work on Highway 10 and Highway 23 in east St. Cloud wrapped up for the season earlier this month.
Now a chain link fence has been installed on the east side of Highway 10 from 7th Street Southeast on the south end of the project to Highway 23 on the north end.
Mayor Dave Kleis says the Minnesota Department of Transportation wanted to erect the fence to prevent pedestrians from trying to cross the busy highway outside of a crosswalk or lighted intersection.
Once the project is complete in November 2024, a brand new bridge with pedestrian access will be open at 4th Street Southeast.
One of the goals of the construction project is to provide safer pedestrian and bicyclist crossing options.
