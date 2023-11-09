St. Cloud’s Zonta Christmas House Showcasing Holiday Displays

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud's biggest holiday-themed design house opens its doors next weekend.

The 32nd Annual Zonta Christmas House will be open to the public next Friday and Saturday.

This year's house is owned by Ed Zapp and is located on Rausch Lake Road in St. Cloud.

Fifteen decorators, with half of them new to the event, will take over the house and showcase holiday displays in basically every room.

There's everything from nooks and crannies to wide-open spaces. It's fun to see the decorators take those rooms and transform them. Things we never would have imagined come out of these decorator's minds. It's really neat to see the trends as well as actual offerings that we can purchase in their stores.

Spokeswoman Rachel Thompson says the decorators go into the home on Thursday afternoon and are free to do whatever they want. There is a competition for decorator of the year, which was won last year by Modern Barnyard.

In the 32 years of the Zonta Christmas House, they have never repeated a home.

The house will be open next Friday, November 17th from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and next Saturday, November 18th from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Tickets are $20 each and can be bought online, at six Coborn's/Cashwise locations, or at the door.

Get our free mobile app

The money raised goes to Zonta Club of St. Cloud to help them support local causes for women and children.

READ RELATED ARTICLES