St. Cloud School Adopting Neighborhood Park

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A school on the east side of St. Cloud is adopting the city park in its neighborhood.

The St. Cloud Christian School has announced it is joining the effort to breathe some new life into the East Side by forming a partnership with the city.

They are planning a renovation, improvements, and upgrades to Spalt Park.

St. Cloud Christian School is currently running a capital campaign to raise the necessary funds for a brand new playground that also includes the removal of the old inactive and inoperable wading pool.

Spalt Park is located directly across the street from the school and will be used as the school's playground during school hours and available for use by the community year-round.

A new multi-use grass recreation area will take the place of the pool.

The school says utilizing the park for student recreation will free up the space behind the school to add classrooms, parking, and a new gym.

The park project will cost St. Cloud Christian School Just over $84,000. The school is asking the community to help support the effort through donations of any size.

To help build the playground, you can visit. https://stcloudchristian.org/capitalcampaign/

You might remember, that it was just last month the St. Cloud Christian School announced a 10-Day Holiday Lights Festival that will be held from December 1st through the 10th in that same park.

According to their website, the St. Cloud Christian School has been in its current building since 2003. The K-12 school enrolls over 265 students from 16 communities and more than 35 churches.

