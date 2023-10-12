Second Floor of Pickled Loon Undergoing Major Renovation

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The second level of The Pickled Loon in downtown St. Cloud is getting a major renovation.

The owners have completely gutted the space and are installing new lighting and flooring. The bathrooms have also been redone. The bar is still in the same spot but the DJ booth has been moved.

As they were removing the ceiling tiles they also discovered a skylight.

Co-owner Rhiannon Ahrens calls it a 180-degree change from before and it will now be available for holiday or company parties.

If anybody wants to throw together a live band for their company. We're also going to do a private party menu so you can get some hor devours up here. There will be specialty cocktails, wine, and craft beer available too.

Ahrens says they are also planning to offer special events on the second floor like live music and comedy shows. They have left the stage area in the front of the space. They have also installed a brand new sound system for high-quality sound for those shows.

They plan to continue to use the space for their late-night DJ on Thursday nights.

The construction started back in early August and is scheduled to be done next Thursday, October 19th.

The second level of the Pickled Loon will have a capacity of 145 people.

The renovation is possible in part thanks to a $47,000 Main Street grant that they received from the EDA back in May.

The Pickled Loon owners Rhiannon Ahrens, Michael Ahrens, Mike Illies, and Buddy Jost are celebrating its 10th Anniversary this year.

