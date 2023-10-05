Parrotheads: Jimmy Buffett Tribute Band Coming to St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Parrotheads can celebrate the life of Jimmy Buffett with a tribute concert in downtown St. Cloud.

"Parrothead Paradise A Jimmy Buffett Show" will be at the Pioneer Place Theater on Friday, October 13th at 7:30 p.m.

Jay Kalk is the Musical Director for the show. He says the show will replicate what an actual Jimmy Buffett concert was like.

When Jimmy Buffett played live he had an orchestra. He had two backup singers, a couple of horn players, a steel drum, piano, guitar, bass and a ton of singing.

Kalk says they want audience members to wear their Hawaiian shirts and shorts and cut loose like it's mid-July in the Bahamas.

Kalk says the group has been around for about a year and a half, and this will be their first show since Buffett died on September 1st.

It will be a bit of an experience where the fans connect with the songs and the memory of Jimmy Buffett so we're going to have this experience together. I don't want to say it's going to be an easy show, because it will be a bit tearful because his passing is still fresh in all of our minds

They'll be playing all of his big hits from Margaritaville, to Cheeseburger in Paradise, to Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes.

Tickets for the show are still available.

