Five Former St. Cloud Rox Players in MLB Post Season

UNDATED (WJON News) -- As you watch Major League Baseball's post-season games this year you will likely see some familiar faces from the St. Cloud Rox on the rosters.

There are five players who at one time wore a Rox uniform that will be suiting up with their professional teams this fall.

Michael Busch played with the Rox in 2017 and is now a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers. He's a third baseman batting .235.

Cam Eden also played with the Rox in 2017 and is now on the Toronto Blue Jays roster. He's an outfielder who played in five regular season games.

Zach Pop was on the Rox team in 2015 and is also now a Toronto Blue Jay. He's a relief pitcher who appeared in 15 regular season games.

With Toronto playing the Minnesota Twins we should have a good chance to see Pop and Eden play.

Austin Barnes played for the Rox in 2010 and is now wearing a Los Angeles Dodgers uniform. He played in 59 regular season games for the Dodgers.

Mitch Garver played for the Rox both in 2010 and 2011 and now plays for the Texas Rangers. The former Minnesota Twin is a catcher for the Rangers. He played in 87 regular season games and has 19 home runs.

