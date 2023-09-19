5th Annual Rocktoberfest Coming Up in Downtown St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- Beer, music, and games will all be available for the fifth annual Rocktoberfest celebration. The event is on Saturday, September 30th from 3:00 p.m. until 11:0 p.m. in downtown St. Joseph.

St. Joseph Booster Club Board Member Matt Beirne says they'll have a variety of beer available throughout the event along with a specialty beer tapping every hour on the hour.

We'll have a special tap at 4:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m., 8:00 p.m., and 9:00 p.m. You'll see the board when you get there of which beers are being tapped at an individual time and if you want we'll have a small amount of that beer available at that time.

The Bavarian Musikmeisters will be playing from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and the band Rhino will be on stage from 7:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m.

There will also be stein-holding contests, axe throwing, and other games.

Photo: Damien Husen Photo: Damien Husen loading...

Beirne says the event has been growing each year with over 1,200 people attending last year. He says they are expecting at least that many, if not more, people this year so they have moved the location to the large parking lot across from the church to give them more room to spread out.

We'll have all kinds of places where people can be outside with pub tables, picnic tables, and things like that if people want to sit outside in the sunshine. In the evening it might cool down a little bit so we'll have some fire pits available.

They'll still have the 12,000-square-foot heated tent as well.

Photo: Paul Dinndorf Photo: Paul Dinndorf loading...

Tickets are $7 in advance or $10 at the gate. It is a 21 and older event.

Get our free mobile app

There will be a contest for the best dressed.

Money raised during Rocktoberfest goes to support the St. Joseph Booster Club with its primary purpose of funding the St. Joseph Catholic School.

READ RELATED ARTICLES