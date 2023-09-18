ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A new fall-themed weekend has been planned for downtown St. Cloud. Festi-Fall is this Saturday and Sunday.

Tyler Bevier is the Director of Downtown Planning and Development. He says there will be a fall beverage crawl with several alcohol and non-alcohol drinks available.

There are pumpkin spice drinks, coffees, and lattes. Fall-themed margaritas and sangrias. Caramel apple drinks. A lot of really nice fall beverages for people to try out this weekend.

There is also an Apple Sweets Showcase Contest on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at the Granite Trio. You will also be able to buy the special apple sweets at various businesses throughout the weekend.

An all-day food drive will be taking place on Saturday with yellow donation bins placed throughout downtown.

Other events happening in downtown St. Cloud this weekend include the Farmer's Market, the Walk to End Alzheimer's, and Great Theatre's musical Guys and Dolls at the Paramount.

Fall Beverage Crawl

Arroy Thai & Filipino: Pumpkin Old Fashioned

Pumpkin Old Fashioned Bare Wax: Fall themed sangria and an N/A option

Fall themed sangria and an N/A option Bella Vita Salt Caves: Curious Adaptagen N/A Beverage tasting

Curious Adaptagen N/A Beverage tasting Green Mill: Sour Apple Martini – Summit Adams Octoberfest – Blakes Carmel Apple Cider

Sour Apple Martini – Summit Adams Octoberfest – Blakes Carmel Apple Cider Green Thumb Etc : Old fashioned apple mocktail

: Old fashioned apple mocktail Iron Street Distillery: Cold Fashioned, the Chocolate Cherry Cake Martini and the Carmel latte Martini.

Cold Fashioned, the Chocolate Cherry Cake Martini and the Carmel latte Martini. Jules’ Bistro: Caramel Apple Mojito & Apple Cinnamon White Mocha (Sat.Only)

Caramel Apple Mojito & Apple Cinnamon White Mocha (Sat.Only) Kinder Coffee Lab : Pumpkin Spice Latte (Sat. Only)

: Pumpkin Spice Latte (Sat. Only) Olde Brick House : Shanky’s Nightcap

: Shanky’s Nightcap Pickled Loon: Fig Sidecar & a N/A Figgy Punch

Fig Sidecar & a N/A Figgy Punch Spice of Life Tea Shop: Caramel Apple Cider, Pumpkin Spice Latte & Apple Cinnamon Matcha Latte (Sat. Only)

Caramel Apple Cider, Pumpkin Spice Latte & Apple Cinnamon Matcha Latte (Sat. Only) Red Carpet: Pumpkin Spice Martini

Pumpkin Spice Martini Veranda Lounge / Blue Goose: N/a option Spiced Cauldron (Nonalcoholic gin, apple cider, ginger, cinnamon, apple cider vineagr & ginger beer)

N/a option Spiced Cauldron (Nonalcoholic gin, apple cider, ginger, cinnamon, apple cider vineagr & ginger beer) Veranda Lounge / Blue Goose: Verandas Poisoned Apple Margarita (Cinnamon infused Hornitos Blanco Tequila, Apple Cider, Lime Juice, Brown Sugar Syrup, Bubbles & Edible Glitter)

Verandas Poisoned Apple Margarita (Cinnamon infused Hornitos Blanco Tequila, Apple Cider, Lime Juice, Brown Sugar Syrup, Bubbles & Edible Glitter) The White Horse: Pumpkin Spice Margarita or mock-a-rita

