No, Morgan Wallen Is Not Coming to the Rogers, MN Ice Arena

ROGERS (WJON News) -- You may have seen on Facebook several event pages indicating that country music superstar Morgan Wallen is coming to the Rogers Ice Arena in October. That would be a very big deal for the Twin Cities suburb if it were true.

There are more than a dozen event pages promoting the events which are scheduled for October 3rd and 4th.

Some even have links and maps to the Rogers Ice Arena in Rogers, Minnesota.

However, other event pages have links to the correct information which are his shows at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Morgan Wallen’s One Night At A Time World Tour also features special guests Ernest & Bailey Zimmerman.

His hit single "Last Night" spent 16 weeks at #1.

WJON News reached out to the city offices in Rogers, Minnesota to see if they are aware of the mix-up.

'Oh yeah', we're well aware of it, but we're just an ice area we can't hold a concert there. We've been taking calls from excited Wallen fans, and have to let them know he won't be coming to town.

The closest he'll be to central Minnesota for future dates on his tour are in Lincoln, Nebraska this Saturday night and Winnipeg on September 28th.

