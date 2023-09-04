St. Mary’s Block Party to Feature Specially Brewed Beer

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The annual St. Mary's Cathedral Block Party is this Saturday in downtown St. Cloud.

Father Scott Pogatchnik says attendees will have a chance to buy a special beer that was brewed just for the event at Pantown Brewing.

A Hazy IPA is what we made this year and we're calling it The Immaculate IPA, after the immaculate conception. It'll be exclusive to the Block Party, or at least launched at the Block Party on September 9th, and then whatever is remaining after that will be available at Pantown until it runs out.

The Block Party starts with a mass at 4:00 p.m. inside the church.

Food and music begin at 5:00 p.m. with the Deuces Wild Dueling Pianos on stage from 6:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.

It is free to attend with several chances to support the church with a silent auction, wine wall, bingo, and 50/50 raffle.

Pogatchnik says the money raised goes to St. Mary's mission to help support the needs of downtown.

There are so many needs in our downtown, and we're all aware of that, we have folks who come through our door every single day who for whatever reason are in need, whether it's spiritual needs, physical needs, or financial needs. We want to be that downtown footprint to receive all who come and get them to resources.

They'll also have kids' games and inflatables.

If you go, remember to bring your own lawn chair.

The St. Mary's Cathedral Block Party has been a tradition in downtown St. Cloud for almost 40 years.

