New Fall, Winter Festivals Planned for Downtown St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Two new annual events are being planned for downtown St. Cloud.

St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce President Julie Lunning says the events committee of the Downtown Alliance has organized Festi-Fall for September 23rd and 24th.

It includes an art dessert event, a beverage art crawl, lots of great entertainment, and things happening at all the different stores and restaurants.

Lunning says they are also in the early stages of putting together a new winter festival called Bold & Bright. She says, because so many other communities do parades and other events around the holidays, they didn't want to do it then.

So we're going to push ours back into that late January or early February time frame when we're in that blah of winter. We're going to spring up a really cool new event during that time period.

Lunning says some of the other things the Downtown Alliance has been working on include putting together a new history tour, an art attraction project for next summer, and a utility box art project with historic art painted on those green utility boxes downtown.

Lunning says in the past six months 14 new businesses have either opened or announced they are coming to downtown St. Cloud.

