Minnesota Taxpayers’ One-Time Rebate Payments Starting
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Governor's office has announced the one-time rebate payments going out to most Minnesota taxpayers will start getting deposited this week.
On Wednesday Governor Tim Walz will hold an event to announce that as families gear up for the back-to-school season, the one-time tax rebate payments of up to $1,300 per family will start going out this week.
More than two million payments will be sent now through September.
The legislation, signed by the Governor in May, provides payments to eligible Minnesotans of:
Direct deposit payments will go out first, followed by paper checks in the mail. The department expects the nearly 2.1 million rebate payments to be initiated by the end of September.
