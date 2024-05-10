St. Cloud Man Hurt in Crash Near Clearwater

CLEARWATER (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man was hurt in an early morning crash near Clearwater.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 31-year-old Cody Clements was driving west on Interstate 94 at about 1:00 a.m. Friday when his vehicle left the road at Highway 24 and hit a sign pillar.

Get our free mobile app

Clements was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

READ RELATED ARTICLES