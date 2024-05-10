St. Cloud Man Hurt in Crash Near Clearwater
CLEARWATER (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man was hurt in an early morning crash near Clearwater.
The Minnesota State Patrol says 31-year-old Cody Clements was driving west on Interstate 94 at about 1:00 a.m. Friday when his vehicle left the road at Highway 24 and hit a sign pillar.
Get our free mobile app
Clements was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Donate to Quiet Oaks Hospice/Dancing With Our Stars
- Renovations Nearly Complete At St. Cloud Country Club
- St. Joseph's Longtime Mayor Not Seeking Re-election
- Improv Comedy Troupe Coming to Pioneer Place Theater
- Third Annual Time for Art Event
- The Great Curious Cocktail Party Coming to Downtown St. Cloud
History of Minnesota Vikings' 1st Round Draft Picks - Year by Year
The Minnesota Vikings started to participate in the NFL Draft in 1961. Over the years they have had a few great picks, some really good picks, some solid picks, and as we all know, some total busts and what were they thinking moments. Below is a history of all their first-round picks and some information so you can make the call for yourself on how they faired with each one.