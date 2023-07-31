Minnesota Weather Outlook Released for August

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The summer in Minnesota has been warmer and hotter than normal so far in June and July. Are those weather trends going to continue into the month of August?

The Climate Prediction Center has released its weather outlook for the month of August, which they say may at least bring us back closer to normal for our weather patterns.

They say the entire state should be close to normal for temperatures.

Here in St. Cloud, our average high at the beginning of the month is about 82 degrees. By the end of the month, our average high cools down to about 77 degrees.

The average low at the beginning of the month is about 60 and by the end of the month, it is at 54 degrees.

The short term forecast looks like we'll be above normal for highs to start the month at least until Saturday, then we drop to temps slightly below normal at least through the middle of the month.

The Climate Prediction Center is also expecting Minnesota to be near normal for precipitation in August. St. Cloud averages 3.68 inches of rain in the month of August.

Average would be better than the past two months. We've had just 2.50 inches of rain in June and July combined, which is 4.74 inches below normal.

We are starting the month dry, but there are several chances for rain once we make to the first weekend of the month.

