Gas Prices Change Little in Past Week
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gas prices saw very little change in the past week, still stuck in the same 10-cent range since April.
Gas Buddy says it has been a remarkably quiet summer for gas prices, which have been far less active than usual.
Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 0.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.44. The national average price of gas has risen 2.1 cents, averaging $3.55.
The national average price of diesel has risen 2.7 cents in the last week and stands at $3.83 per gallon.
Gas Buddy says with gas demand now hitting its summer high, there remains some risk that could disturb gas prices before summer's end.
