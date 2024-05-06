Stearns Court Facility Dog Gets More Recognition

Stearns County Facility Dog, Nova now has a video. Stearns County Attorney Janelle Kendall joined me on WJON. She says due to the interest from other prosecution offices, Stearns County is making a video to show all of what Nova does. Kendall says numerous Counties have been reaching out to them wondering how they were able to get a dog like that and the steps necessary to make it happen in their county.

Kendall says Nova sits with witnesses and victims to help them cope with difficult testimony either in court or while questioning. She says sometimes it's easier for people dealing with these difficult situations and talk about these experiences with the support of a dog by their side. Kendall explains Nova is more than a support or therapy dog. In February Nova was named the "Hero Dog of the Year" by the Minnesota Veterinarian Association.

There are other counties in Minnesota who have court facility dogs and they are Anoka and Ramsey. Kendall says the video will do a good job of showing other interested counties how Nova contributes to what they do.

Stearns County is making their human trafficking videos available in Spanish. The videos prior to this were only in English. Kendall says this will be used in Spanish speaking communities to illustrate how people get into the life of trafficking and what things to look for to help out authorities find those responsible.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Janelle Kendall, it is available below.