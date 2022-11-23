The Minnesota legislature in 2023 will likely look at a bill that would legalize marijuana in the state for recreational use. Stearns County Attorney Janelle Kendall joined me on WJON. She says:

"I don't see anything good coming out of making more people potheads. You won't find doctors or anyone in law enforcement that think this is a good idea".

Kendall fully expects the legislature will offer more guidance as to how this process will work as opposed to this summer when some edibles were made legal without guidance from the state. She says they are scrambling to create some processes to deal with managing the legalization of edibles and readying for the possible legalization of other forms.

I asked Janelle if she would expect some lead time if marijuana is made legal. She says that is how it is supposed to work but there is no guarantee of that.

Janelle and I also talked about the responsibilities of jury duty and the penalties if someone were not to show up for it. She indicated there are options for people if they have health issues or even a vacation scheduled during the time they are called to serve.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Janelle Kendall it is available below.