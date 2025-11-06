Stearns County Attorney Janelle Kendall is on the board for the National District Attorneys Association. Kendall joined me on WJON. In each of the 50 states there is a liaison for the National Football League and Major League Baseball. Kendall says if a person involved with those organizations commits a crime there can be some unfair practices that take place due to this person's fame. She says these sports stars can be given both favorable treatment and unfavorable treatment depending on the case. Kendall says she will aid in making sure the laws are followed appropriately if a situation presents itself in Minnesota.

Law Enforcement Training

Stearns County Law Enforcement training is apart of what Janelle Kendall is responsible for. She says the county attorney needs to train law enforcement on what the rules and laws are that they will be enforcing. She says there is a real need to help with training throughout the state and in December Kendall plans to have a trial run as to what this training will look like. The intent is to do this in Stearns County before introducing the plan throughout the state. Kendall says the intention is this will be a good "plug and play" for county attorneys in the state to train their officers. She says many counties don't have training academies but St. Cloud does.

Interest in Law Enforcement Jobs

The interest in law enforcement jobs had been down in recent years. Kendall says many counties have been shorthanded with staff so a more simplified training methods should help Minnesota counties. She is confident law enforcement, firefighting and EMS job interest is on the rise.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Janelle Kendall, click below.