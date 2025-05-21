The fight against human trafficking in Stearns County continues. The funding for it is changing. That according to Stearns County Attorney Janelle Kendall, who joined me on WJON. She says the Stearns County grants came through and have been renewed. Kendall says human services are seeing a decrease in funding from both the Federal and State level. She says the clients that they work with in human services are very concerned.

Janelle Kendall (photo - Jay Caldwell)

The work will continue.

Kendall indicates the projects to curtail human trafficking continue but the amount of money going toward to fight from the State is going from $160,000 to $140,000. She says that money is spread over 10 staff members. Kendall says because that money is changing she is not in a hurry to fill open staff positions. She says it is budget time for them so she is careful to make decisions that will keep them under budget.

Jurors are getting it done

A large number of jury trials are taking place in Stearns County in 2025. Kendall says jurors are doing a great job showing up and fulfilling their responsibility. She says often times jurors are excited to be apart of this process. Kendall explains jury alternates are not told they are alternates until it is time to deliberate. She indicates this process is to insure all jurors and alternates focus on the trial.

New Justice Center about to get real

Kendall anticipates bids will go out in July for the newly approved Stearns County Justice Center. She is optimistic that the process will continue on schedule with a possible ground breaking in the fall of 2026.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Janelle Kendall, click to play below.