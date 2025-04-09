School Bus Stop Arms vs. Red Light Cameras; What’s the Difference?

The State of Minnesota allows for cameras on school buses to catch those committing stop arm violations but red light cameras continue to be prohibited. Stearns County Attorney Janelle Kendall joined me on WJON. She says bus drivers can't be expected to clearly identify the license plate and make and model of the vehicle running the stop arm due to other responsibilities which involves the safety of the children onboard. Due to that Kendall says the cameras can offer evidence of the violation.

Kendall says red light cameras are "all of nothing" and don't always offer clear evidence of violations. She indicates St. Cloud has cameras at some intersections in town and highlights the Highway 15 and 2nd Street South intersection as being a very dangerous one where numerous red light incidents have led to accidents. Iowa currently has red light cameras and sends tickets in the mail to the address of the person who the vehicle is licensed to. Kendall says these tickets are often fought about. She says the biggest difference between school bus stop arm violations and running red lights is the safety of children as pedestrians in the area.

Get our free mobile app

Janelle Kendall has been making the rounds attending city council meetings in small communities in Stearns County. She says the county attorney's office is the contract prosecutor for 13 cities in the county. Kendall informs these city councils of the specific work they do for them. She says these appearances are designed to be educational for the city leaders.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Janelle Kendall, it is available below.