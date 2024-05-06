Foley Community Ed Hosts “Smart Driver” Classes

FOLEY (WJON News) - Foley Community Education is offering a “Smart Driver” four-hour refresher course.

The course is designed to give senior drivers a chance to “tune up” their driving skills and their understanding of the rules of the road.

Topics include:

Normal age-related physical changes

Adjusting your driving style

How to reduce traffic violations, crashes, and the chance of injuries

How to increase your driving confidence

The sessions run May 14th and June 12, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Foley Intermediate School Media Center.

The cost for AARP members is $25, or $30 for those who do not belong to AARP.

For more information, and a link to register, find the Foley Community Education website here.

