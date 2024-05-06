Foley Community Ed Hosts “Smart Driver” Classes
FOLEY (WJON News) - Foley Community Education is offering a “Smart Driver” four-hour refresher course.
The course is designed to give senior drivers a chance to “tune up” their driving skills and their understanding of the rules of the road.
Topics include:
- Normal age-related physical changes
- Adjusting your driving style
- How to reduce traffic violations, crashes, and the chance of injuries
- How to increase your driving confidence
The sessions run May 14th and June 12, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Foley Intermediate School Media Center.
The cost for AARP members is $25, or $30 for those who do not belong to AARP.
For more information, and a link to register, find the Foley Community Education website here.
