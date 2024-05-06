Officials Looking for Missing St. Cloud Teenager

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Police are asking for your help as they search for a missing teenager.

They are looking for 14-year-old Emmarae Gervasi of St. Cloud.

She was last seen leaving the area of the 1700 block of 7th Avenue South in St. Cloud.  She was last seen wearing a black tank top with black sweatpants with Betty Boop on the backside.

It is believed she may be looking for a ride to the Twin Cities.

She's 5'5", with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

