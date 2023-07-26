Liquor License Approved for New Bar, Restaurant in Sauk Rapids

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- A new bar and restaurant is opening in downtown Sauk Rapids.

Lost Times Tavern is going to be at 2 North Benton Drive.

Co-owners Kerry O'Donnell and Matt Beedy say they picked the name to honor the 123-year history of the building.

They say they chose the location because they love the building and they are not going to be changing much of the look inside.

It's a beautiful building inside so we're not going to change a ton of it. You're going to notice a difference when you walk in, but we're not going to change the integrity of the building whatsoever. The main reason we're here is we love the building.

They also say they are excited to be in Sauk Rapids and love the environment and the downtown atmosphere.

They are putting together a menu that will be approachable for everyone.

The biggest thing is we're going to utilize the smoker that we have. We have a large smoker in our kitchen. We'll utilize that to make quite a few items on the menu. And then we're going to have creative off-menu featured entrees on the weekends.

Lost Times Tavern will have some outdoor seating on the sidewalk along with their dining.

They say right now they are putting together their kitchen staff and hiring waiters and bartenders.

Get our free mobile app

They are planning to be open sometime in mid-August and then be open from 11:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m. seven days a week.

The previous bar in that location, Old Capital Tavern, closed on January 1st after being open for 10 1/2 years.

READ RELATED ARTICLES