Old Capital Tavern in Sauk Rapids Has Closed

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- A restaurant in downtown Sauk Rapids has closed its doors.

Old Capital Tavern CEO Aaron Salzer says the partnership group made the decision that Sunday night was the last night they were open for business.

He says the COVID shutdown followed by food costs, labor costs, and labor problems made it financially impossible to stay open.

He says they continued to put out great food until the end.

Twenty-two people were employed at Old Capital Tavern.

This coming June it would have been 11 years since the restaurant opened.

Salzer is leasing the building. He says he wants to sell the business and have the buyer take over the lease, or buy the equipment from him.

Old Capital Tavern is located at 2 North Benton Drive in Sauk Rapids.