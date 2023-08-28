New Restaurant Officially Opens in Downtown Sauk Rapids

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- There is a new place to grab a bite to eat and get a drink in downtown Sauk Rapids.

Lost Times Tavern announced on its Facebook page that it opened to the public at 4:00 p.m. Monday.

Their hours to start with are 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. with the kitchen closing at 8:30 p.m. They say they will be open every day, except for Sundays (for now).

Lost Times Tavern is encouraging you to call ahead and make a reservation for groups of four or more people. Their number is 320-217-5475.

This past weekend they held a private soft opening for friends and family members on Friday and Saturday evenings.

WJON News first told you about Lost Times Tavern back in July when they received their liquor license from the city.

Co-owners Kerry O'Donnell and Matt Beedy say they picked the name to honor the 123-year history of the building.

You can find them at 2 North Benton Drive across from the HolidayStation Store downtown, in the former Old Capital Tavern building. That restaurant closed on January 1st, 2023.

