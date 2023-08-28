MnDOT Project Manager Gives Update On Highway 10, 23 Construction

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Motorists on Highway 10 in east St. Cloud are dealing with a major detour for a few days.

The road has been shut down to through traffic in the construction zone through Wednesday at noon so crews can remove the old Highway 23 bridge.

MnDOT Project Manager Rob Abfalter says two of the three intersections that have been closed due to the project are expected to open by the end of this week.

Our contractor's plan is to have the west half of St. Germain open by Friday, September 1st. And then 14th Avenue by the Speedway the north side open by the same date September 1st.

Abfalter says the Highway 23/Lincoln Avenue intersection is expected to open by Wednesday of next week.

He says, that once all three of those intersections open, traffic movements will be much easier for the rest of this year.

As work is being done this week to remove the old Highway 23 bridge over Highway 10, Abfalter says the new bridge is about 90 percent complete.

He says the new 4th Street Bridge is also being built right now and they will be pretty much done with what they can do for this year by the end of this week.

Abfalter says work has also begun on lowering the southbound lanes of Highway 10.

He says the overall Highway 10 and Highway 23 reconstruction project is on schedule with work continuing through September and October of this year.

Two-lane traffic in each direction will resume in early November. Of course, the second half of the project will be done through next year.

