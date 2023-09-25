Eastside Construction: Highway 10, 23 Project Update

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- We are in the home stretch for work that can be done this year on the massive Highway 10 and Highway 23 project in east St. Cloud.

MnDOT Project Manager Rob Abfalter says the rebuilt westbound Highway 23 is pretty much paved.

The eastbound Highway 10 lanes are scheduled to have concrete poured next week.

Right now October 4th is when the concrete contractor will come back in to pave Highway 10 to finish that piece.

Right now workers continue to lower those lanes by 12 feet under the new 4th Street bridge.

Abfalter says with the rain we had over the weekend, there isn't much work happening on the project today, but it remains on schedule.

He says the contract states they have to be back to four lanes of traffic on both highways by November 4th.

They can continue to work on other items that are considered offline. They could continue to work on things like the bridges without interfering with traffic.

Abfalter says the worst of the construction interruptions are behind us, but they will have to close the east side of East St. Germain and the north side of County Road 8 for a period next summer.

Additionally, as Foley continues to lay its sewer pipe along Highway 23 into St. Cloud, they will have to close County Road 1 on Wednesday for about a week. That means the Highway 23 detour in that area will have to move over to the Summerland Road during that time period.

