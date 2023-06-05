Eastside Construction: Highway 10, 23 Project Update

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Construction crews continue to make progress on the large Highway 23 and Highway 10 reconstruction projects.

MnDOT Project Manager Robert Abfalter says the lack of rain has allowed them to keep the project on track.

Traffic on Lincoln Avenue has been unable to cross Highway 23 since May 22nd. Abfalter says they have 28 days to get that phase of the project done, which means it is set to re-open to through traffic by June 19th.

The best way to describe it is the full movement of that intersection will open back up.

Abfalter says at that point the traffic on Highway 23 will move to head-to-head traffic using the westbound lanes all the way from Wilson Avenue to Minnesota Truck Headquarters, and it will stay that way until November. He says at some point in August Lincoln Avenue will have to close for another 28 days while crews work on the north side of that intersection.

At that same time, the 14th Avenue Southeast intersection by Kwik Trip will also close for 28 days.

Work has also begun on both of the new bridges that will go over Highway 10 in east St. Cloud. Abfalter says you should start to see a lot of progress on the new 4th Street Bridge going over the southbound lanes in the coming weeks.

You should see half a bridge sitting there by the end of this year. The west abutment of that bridge will also be built this year.

Abfalter says they've also made a lot of progress on the new Highway 23 bridge. He says by this November westbound traffic will be using the new bridge, while the traffic going east will continue to use the old bridge until next year.

He says the overall project along Highway 10 from East St. Germain Street to 15th Avenue Southeast continues to go well.

He says he continues to meet with business owners on the east side of St. Cloud to answer their questions and address their concerns. Wayfinding signs have been put up in recent weeks to help drivers find their way to local businesses.

Once a month Abfalter is on the News @ Noon show on WJON giving an update on the progress of this major east St. Cloud road construction project.

