Beaver Island Trail Extension Starts Tuesday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Construction begins Tuesday on the Beaver Island Trail between Opportunity Drive and Clearwater.

Approximately four miles of abandoned railroad right-of-way along County Road 75 will become a surfaced recreational trail.

The County’s section of the Beaver Island Trail will connect the City of St. Cloud’s section of the Beaver Island Trail near Opportunity Drive to the current trail in the City of Clearwater.

Be aware that the trail is closed during construction.

