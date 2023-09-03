Winning $2 Million Powerball Ticket Sold in Stearns County

ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Stearns County is $2 million richer.

The Minnesota State Lottery says there was a winning Powerball ticket sold at The Store of St. Anna on County Road 9 with an address of Avon.

The Saturday night drawing drew 25, 38, 42, 66, 67, and the Powerball number 19.

No one won Saturday night's jackpot, but besides the winning $2 million ticket in Avon, there were $1 million winners in North Carolina and New York.

Get our free mobile app

You win $1 million if you match the first five numbers and not the Powerball number. For an additional $1 per play, the Power Play® feature can multiply non-jackpot prizes by 2, 3, 4, 5 or 10 times! The Match 5 prize with Power Play is always $2 million.

The Powerball jackpot for the next drawing on Monday night grows to an estimated $435 million with a cash prize of $211 million.

Due to the lottery anonymity law, the names and cities of the winners are private data and will not be released.

READ RELATED ARTICLES