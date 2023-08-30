House of Pizza Frozen Pizzas Available At Coborn’s, Cashwise

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Two iconic brands in the St. Cloud metro area have announced a partnership.

Coborn's Inc. is teaming up with House of Pizza. You can now pick up your favorite House of Pizza frozen pizza from a local Coborn's and Cash Wise Foods store.

This will be House of Pizza’s first expansion into retail.

House of Pizza owner Brandon Testa says,

“We took our time to perfect the process. For the first six months, we only sold the pizzas in our stores as grab-and-go options. They were a big hit so we knew the excitement would carry over to our local grocer,”

Frozen pizza options include House of Pizza classics like Pepperoni and Italian Sausage or the House Deluxe and Meat at the House. A gluten-free option with cauliflower crust is also available.

House of Pizza frozen pizzas are now available at Coborn’s on Cooper Avenue in St. Cloud, on Pine Cone Road in Sartell, and in Sauk Rapids as well as Cash Wise Foods in Waite Park and east St. Cloud.

