Due to the rainy, cold weather, we have a few cancellations for May 2nd:

Tonight's service at the Assumption Grasshopper Chapel has been moved to St. Boniface Church in Cold Spring. The schedule remains the same - the rosary at 7:00 p.m. and the mass at 7:30 p.m.

Get our free mobile app

If you have a cancellation to report - call the WJON cancellation line 320-257-7191