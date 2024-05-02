Sartell Erbert & Gerbert’s Moves to New Location

SARTELL (WJON News) -- A Sartell sandwich shop has moved to a new location.

Erbert & Gerbert's is now inside the Coborn's Riverside store at 707 1st Avenue North.

They have relocated from their previous location on Pine Cone Road next to the HolidayStation Store.

“Erbert & Gerbert’s offers a variety of fresh and flavorful menu items including tasty sandwiches and soups, plus, delicious macaroni and cheese and chill,” said Dennis Host, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications. “We are excited to bring these new lunch and dinner options for our guests to enjoy a hot sandwich and hearty soup from the convenience of our Sartell Riverside Coborn’s location.”

The Erbert & Gerbert's restaurant menu includes hot and cold sandwiches, soups, and kid's meals. Erbert & Gerbert's bread is baked daily, along with freshly cut vegetables and deli meats.

The restaurant has dine-in, pick-up, and drive-thru options.

Erbert & Gerbert's opened a store in Princeton earlier this year.

