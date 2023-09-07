Parts of Minnesota Now in ‘Exceptional Drought’

UNDATED (WJON News) -- With only about half the normal amount of rain going back to the spring, the drought continues to get worse in Minnesota.

This week's update from the U.S. Drought Monitor says for the first time this year there are a couple of pockets in an Exceptional Drought. They are up in the Carlton County area and along the southern part of the state in Freeborn and Mower counties.

U.S. Drought Monitor U.S. Drought Monitor loading...

Sixteen percent of the state is in an Extreme Drought, up from 10 percent last week.

The Severe Drought is now impacting 55 percent of the state, up from 39 percent.

And, the Moderate Drought covers 85 percent, up from 75 percent.

Here in St. Cloud, we've only had 7.87 inches of rain going back to late April. The normal amount of rain for us for that period is about 15 inches. So, we've had about half of what we should have.

May .87" (4th Driest on record) (2.57 below average)

June .67" (3rd Driest on record) (3.62 below average)

July 1.83" (1.61 below average)

August 4.50" (.82 above average)

September Trace (.69 below average so far)

Get our free mobile app

Climate Prediction Center Climate Prediction Center loading...

The immediate forecast is calling for some light rain on Saturday, but the Climate Prediction Center is expecting us to remain drier than normal at least through the middle of the month.

READ RELATED ARTICLES