People Walked Together To Raise Awareness About Sex Trafficking

Paul Habstritt, WJON

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Over 80 people turned out despite the rainy weather for a good cause on Saturday. The 6th Annual "A Walk Together - United Against Sex Trafficking" is a fundraising effort with a goal to raise awareness and educate people about the damaging effects of sexual exploitation.

A Walk Togeher's founder Linda Wander says in addition to the walk it is important for people to hear the speakers beforehand:

"Knowledge is power. We need to know what's going on.  We can't live under a rock.  We need to be advocates for these victims and also educate and be a little bit more proactive about it as well it would be great to be in the schools and get students to participate in it as well because it's the real deal here."

She says it's an important topic that needs to be talked about:

"I feel like this is a topic that matters and I think with what is going on in this world and what's being, there's so much exploitation with just what your watching on television and the music and everything like that, I just want people to know there's a better alternative for that."

The two speakers this year were Minnesota BCA Special Agent Nick Riba, and Safe Harbor Services Coordinator Cassie Bauman.

In addition to all the walkers, the event had almost 50 sponsors. All of the money raised goes to the Central Minnesota Sexual Assault Center (CMSAC), and last year the walk raised over $48,000.

